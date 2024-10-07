On his 72nd birthday, President Vladimir Putin was lauded as a 'tsar' by supporters who believe he has revitalized Russia and promises victory over the West in the Ukraine conflict. Putin, a former KGB agent, has become the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Joseph Stalin, who died in 1953.

Despite being criticized by Western leaders as an autocrat, Putin's popularity in Russia has surged since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Prominent Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin, advocating for a vast Russian empire, even invoked the phrase 'God save the Tsar' in his accolades.

Faced with internal and external challenges, including a failed 2023 mutiny and significant war-related losses, Putin portrays the conflict as existential, warranting increased defense spending. Reports suggest Putin is seen by Russians as reshaping global order, while Western leaders remain resolute that he cannot triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)