Vladimir Putin: The Modern Tsar and Architect of Russia's Future

On his 72nd birthday, Vladimir Putin was celebrated as a 'tsar' by supporters for elevating Russia's stature and pledging victory against the West in Ukraine. With no clear successor or rivals, Putin is deeply entrenched in the biggest confrontation with the West since the Cold War, promising Russians a transformative role in global order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:11 IST
Vladimir Putin

On his 72nd birthday, President Vladimir Putin was lauded as a 'tsar' by supporters who believe he has revitalized Russia and promises victory over the West in the Ukraine conflict. Putin, a former KGB agent, has become the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Joseph Stalin, who died in 1953.

Despite being criticized by Western leaders as an autocrat, Putin's popularity in Russia has surged since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Prominent Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin, advocating for a vast Russian empire, even invoked the phrase 'God save the Tsar' in his accolades.

Faced with internal and external challenges, including a failed 2023 mutiny and significant war-related losses, Putin portrays the conflict as existential, warranting increased defense spending. Reports suggest Putin is seen by Russians as reshaping global order, while Western leaders remain resolute that he cannot triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

