Jammu and Kashmir Awaits Election Verdict Amid Intense Political Battle

The political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir is tense as leaders from the Congress-NC alliance, BJP, and PDP eagerly anticipate the results of the Assembly elections set to be counted on Tuesday. All parties are vying to assert their dominance in the 90-member House.

Both the Congress-NC alliance and BJP are throwing down their claims to majority, each confident of surpassing the 46-seat requirement. While the Congress and National Conference boast of crossing the magical number with collective force, BJP fancies its chances with the support of independent candidates.

Meanwhile, heavy security measures blanket 20 counting centers, highlighting the high stakes of this election—the first since the significant constitutional shift brought by the abrogation of Article 370.

(With inputs from agencies.)