Election Buzz: Discussions Over Coffee in Jammu & Kashmir

In Srinagar, coffee shops are abuzz with discussions about the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections’ potential outcomes. While many expect the National Conference to lead, debates also explore alliance possibilities and the role of the BJP. Citizens are eager for a government addressing unemployment and rising costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Srinagar, the atmosphere is charged as coffee shops become hotspots for political discussions ahead of Jammu and Kashmir's assembly election results.

The thriving cafe culture sees patrons deeply engaged in debates about potential winners and alliances, with some heated exchanges at times.

Citizens express hope for a decisive mandate that addresses unemployment and other pressing issues facing the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

