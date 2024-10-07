Strengthening Ties: Maldives and India's Renewed Partnership
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu reaffirms strong ties with India, emphasizing tourism and economic partnerships. His visit aims to reset bilateral relations strained by pro-China leanings and a prior 'India out' campaign. Muizzu hopes for a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership by enhancing cooperation.
In a significant diplomatic move, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has reinforced the historical ties between the Maldives and India, highlighting India's importance as a major tourism source market. Following talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Muizzu expressed optimism about strengthening bilateral relations.
Muizzu's visit marks a pivotal shift, seeking to mend relations that previously soured due to his earlier 'India out' stance and the controversial presence of Indian military personnel in the Maldives. The president now emphasizes shared growth through increased tourism and investments between the two nations.
The leaders propose a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, aiming for enhanced stability in the Indian Ocean. With the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations approaching, Muizzu and Modi aspire to bolster cooperation across sectors, ensuring a future of mutual prosperity and peace.
