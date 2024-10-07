Left Menu

Delhi's 'Sheesh Mahal' Controversy: BJP Alleges Kejriwal's Sympathetic Charade

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva criticized Arvind Kejriwal for not vacating the 'Sheesh Mahal' bungalow, accusing him of using theatrics to gain sympathy. Despite his public departure, Kejriwal allegedly retains possession. Sachdeva demands immediate government intervention as a vigilance probe continues on bungalow's illegal occupation and reconstruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:39 IST
Delhi's 'Sheesh Mahal' Controversy: BJP Alleges Kejriwal's Sympathetic Charade
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi: In a developing political controversy, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of staging a sympathy-generating charade over the infamous 'Sheesh Mahal' bungalow. A letter from the Public Works Department to the Chief Minister's Office revealed Kejriwal has not vacated the bungalow at 6 Flagstaff Road, despite recent dramatics suggesting otherwise.

According to Sachdeva, Kejriwal's apparent departure with his parents was an orchestrated sympathy play, while his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, symbolically handed over the keys for the cameras. The bungalow remains under Kejriwal's possession, circumventing government protocols. It is not officially designated for the Chief Minister and is part of a common pool controlled by the Public Works Department, currently under a vigilance probe for reconstruction activities.

Sachdeva also pointed out that, contrary to procedure, the keys were later retrieved by Special Secretary Prashant Ranjan Jha, and no formal inventory or videography of the bungalow's condition was recorded upon 'vacation'. Recently, current Chief Minister Atishi Marlena requested to occupy the bungalow, raising public curiosity about the motives and secrecy surrounding the sought-after property. Sachdeva calls for government action to prematurely repossess it, stressing complete transparency in the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024