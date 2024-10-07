Delhi's 'Sheesh Mahal' Controversy: BJP Alleges Kejriwal's Sympathetic Charade

New Delhi: In a developing political controversy, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of staging a sympathy-generating charade over the infamous 'Sheesh Mahal' bungalow. A letter from the Public Works Department to the Chief Minister's Office revealed Kejriwal has not vacated the bungalow at 6 Flagstaff Road, despite recent dramatics suggesting otherwise.

According to Sachdeva, Kejriwal's apparent departure with his parents was an orchestrated sympathy play, while his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, symbolically handed over the keys for the cameras. The bungalow remains under Kejriwal's possession, circumventing government protocols. It is not officially designated for the Chief Minister and is part of a common pool controlled by the Public Works Department, currently under a vigilance probe for reconstruction activities.

Sachdeva also pointed out that, contrary to procedure, the keys were later retrieved by Special Secretary Prashant Ranjan Jha, and no formal inventory or videography of the bungalow's condition was recorded upon 'vacation'. Recently, current Chief Minister Atishi Marlena requested to occupy the bungalow, raising public curiosity about the motives and secrecy surrounding the sought-after property. Sachdeva calls for government action to prematurely repossess it, stressing complete transparency in the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)