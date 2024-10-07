Showdown in Haryana: BJP's Confidence vs Congress's Comeback Hopes
Political tension grips Haryana as the BJP hopes to retain power, while Congress aims for a comeback after a decade. Security preparations are in place for the vote count, marking the first major clash between the two parties since the Lok Sabha polls.
As Haryana awaits its Assembly poll results on Tuesday, political parties stand on edge. The ruling BJP remains optimistic about securing a third term, while the Congress, out of power for a decade, is aiming for a significant comeback.
Preparations, including stringent security measures, have been finalized for the counting procedure set to start at 8 a.m. on October 8. Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal confirmed the three-tier security framework at counting stations.
The elections mark a pivotal contest between BJP and Congress post-Lok Sabha polls, with the results potentially swaying upcoming elections in other states. Meanwhile, other players like AAP, INLD-BSP, and JJP-Azad Samaj Party also vie for attention in the electoral fray.
