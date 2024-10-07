Left Menu

Showdown in Haryana: BJP's Confidence vs Congress's Comeback Hopes

Political tension grips Haryana as the BJP hopes to retain power, while Congress aims for a comeback after a decade. Security preparations are in place for the vote count, marking the first major clash between the two parties since the Lok Sabha polls.

Updated: 07-10-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 21:00 IST
Showdown in Haryana: BJP's Confidence vs Congress's Comeback Hopes
As Haryana awaits its Assembly poll results on Tuesday, political parties stand on edge. The ruling BJP remains optimistic about securing a third term, while the Congress, out of power for a decade, is aiming for a significant comeback.

Preparations, including stringent security measures, have been finalized for the counting procedure set to start at 8 a.m. on October 8. Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal confirmed the three-tier security framework at counting stations.

The elections mark a pivotal contest between BJP and Congress post-Lok Sabha polls, with the results potentially swaying upcoming elections in other states. Meanwhile, other players like AAP, INLD-BSP, and JJP-Azad Samaj Party also vie for attention in the electoral fray.

(With inputs from agencies.)

