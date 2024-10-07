Diplomatic Deliberations: No Bilateral Talks as India’s Jaishankar Heads to Islamabad
India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, is set to visit Pakistan to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. Despite past tensions, no bilateral talks between India and Pakistan are planned during the visit. The summit will focus on various multilateral collaborations.
- Country:
- Pakistan
India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, will lead a delegation to Islamabad for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, but bilateral talks with Pakistan are off the table. This announcement was made following the Indian Ministry's declaration of Jaishankar's participation in the multilateral event.
Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, confirmed the official invitation and Pakistan's readiness to welcome all SCO members, emphasizing that the visit is for a multilateral discussion, not India-Pakistan bilateral issues. The historical tensions between the two nations have significantly strained their relations.
The significance of Jaishankar's visit is underscored by the high-level participation anticipated at the SCO meeting, which will discuss cooperation across economic, trade, and sociocultural sectors. The summit represents a diplomatic moment amid ongoing regional tensions, yet remains void of direct talks between New Delhi and Islamabad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Red Zone Sealed Ahead of PTI's Protest Rally in Islamabad
The Disappearance Drama: Ali Amin Gandapur's Islamabad Protests
Mystery Shrouds KP Chief Minister's Whereabouts Amid Protests in Islamabad
Imran Khan's Supporters Clash with Authorities as Tensions Rise in Islamabad
Diplomatic Hopes: Jaishankar's Historic Visit to Islamabad