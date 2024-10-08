Left Menu

Scandal at Phala Phala: The Ongoing 'Farmgate' Controversy

Three individuals implicated in the theft of $580,000 from President Ramaphosa's game farm appeared in court, with proceedings postponed. The case, rooted in a 2020 incident, escalated to accusations of wrongdoing against Ramaphosa, who was later cleared. Opposition parties seek to revive impeachment efforts against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 08-10-2024 00:50 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 00:50 IST
Three individuals accused of breaking into South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's game farm and stealing $580,000 appeared in court this week. Their case has been postponed until next month as the legal process continues.

The alleged theft, which occurred in 2020 but surfaced two years later, embroiled Ramaphosa in controversy. Opposition parties accused the president of tax evasion, money laundering, and contravening foreign currency laws due to the cash stash, which was denominated in U.S. dollars. Ramaphosa, however, denied any misconduct, asserting that the money was from the legitimate sale of buffaloes at his Phala Phala game farm. He was exonerated by the reserve bank and a public watchdog, despite an independent report raising questions about the money. Ramaphosa narrowly dodged an impeachment vote in Parliament, with his African National Congress party's majority aiding in blocking the motion.

Meanwhile, two opposition parties have taken steps to revive impeachment proceedings, which the highest court will consider next month. The three accused, Imanuwela David, Ndilinasho Joseph, and Floriana Joseph, face charges of housebreaking and theft, according to prosecutors. David remains in custody, while the Joseph siblings are out on bail. This case coincided with Ramaphosa's bid for reelection as the ANC leader and his subsequent reelection as South Africa's president, aided by opposition lawmakers after the ANC lost its long-standing majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

