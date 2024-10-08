Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Vows to Bolster North Korea's Military Might

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared intentions to advance his country's military capabilities, including nuclear weaponry. He does not aim to attack South Korea, yet threatens nuclear response if provoked. Additionally, he seeks to strengthen ties with Russia to bolster regional and global peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 03:40 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 03:40 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged to accelerate efforts to establish his nation as a military superpower armed with nuclear weapons. According to state media outlet KCNA, Kim outlined his commitment to military advancements in a speech delivered at a university on Monday.

Within his address, Kim emphasized that while he has no immediate plans to attack South Korea, North Korea would not hesitate to deploy nuclear weapons if faced with aggression from enemies. The speech underscores a continued commitment to strengthening national defense.

Additionally, Kim extended a birthday message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, praising him as a key ally. He expressed intentions to elevate strategic and cooperative relations with Russia to defend regional and global peace. These developments mark a notable trajectory in North Korea's foreign policy objectives.

