South Korea's Strategic Shipbuilding Card in US Tariff Talks

South Korea is positioning its advanced shipbuilding industry as a pivotal bargaining chip in negotiations with the United States over impending tariffs. According to Trade and Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun, discussions with the U.S. are critical as the country braces for a 25% tariff imposition.

Ahn highlighted that President Trump's administration has shown significant interest in fostering shipbuilding ties, an industry where South Korea is a global leader. He warned that U.S. tariffs could severely affect South Korean automotive exports, emphasizing the need for careful negotiation.

Meanwhile, Seoul seeks to address other thematic concerns, such as defense costs tied to the U.S. military presence. As negotiations unfold, South Korea's trade envoy Cheong In-kyo is in Washington discussing potential energy agreements and shipbuilding collaborations with U.S. officials.

