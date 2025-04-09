Left Menu

South Korea's Strategic Shipbuilding Card in US Tariff Talks

South Korea is leveraging potential cooperation in the shipbuilding sector as a crucial factor in negotiations with Washington over tariffs. With looming U.S. tariffs expected to impact exports, South Korean Minister Ahn emphasizes shipbuilding's importance. Negotiations will focus on reducing tariffs and may involve energy deals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 09:06 IST
South Korea's Strategic Shipbuilding Card in US Tariff Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea is positioning its advanced shipbuilding industry as a pivotal bargaining chip in negotiations with the United States over impending tariffs. According to Trade and Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun, discussions with the U.S. are critical as the country braces for a 25% tariff imposition.

Ahn highlighted that President Trump's administration has shown significant interest in fostering shipbuilding ties, an industry where South Korea is a global leader. He warned that U.S. tariffs could severely affect South Korean automotive exports, emphasizing the need for careful negotiation.

Meanwhile, Seoul seeks to address other thematic concerns, such as defense costs tied to the U.S. military presence. As negotiations unfold, South Korea's trade envoy Cheong In-kyo is in Washington discussing potential energy agreements and shipbuilding collaborations with U.S. officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025