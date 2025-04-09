Tariff Turbulence: South Korea's Trade Concerns with U.S.

South Korea's Industry Minister, Ahn Duk-geun, conveyed his apprehensions on Wednesday, highlighting the potential 'very negative' repercussions that U.S. tariff measures could have on South Korean exports, especially within the automotive sector.

Ahn emphasized that the South Korean government recognizes the seriousness of the tariff issue and is committed to doing its utmost in discussions with Washington to lessen the anticipated impact.

The minister underlined the importance of these negotiations, as both countries strive to maintain strong economic ties amidst rising trade challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)