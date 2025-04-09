Tariff Turbulence: South Korea's Trade Concerns with U.S.
South Korea's Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun expressed concerns about U.S. tariffs negatively impacting South Korean exports, particularly automobiles. The government is seriously addressing the issue and is negotiating with Washington to mitigate these effects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 09-04-2025 07:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 07:17 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea's Industry Minister, Ahn Duk-geun, conveyed his apprehensions on Wednesday, highlighting the potential 'very negative' repercussions that U.S. tariff measures could have on South Korean exports, especially within the automotive sector.
Ahn emphasized that the South Korean government recognizes the seriousness of the tariff issue and is committed to doing its utmost in discussions with Washington to lessen the anticipated impact.
The minister underlined the importance of these negotiations, as both countries strive to maintain strong economic ties amidst rising trade challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea
- tariff
- US
- automobiles
- exports
- trade
- negotiation
- impact
- Washington
- Industry Minister
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea Probes Free Trade Violations Ahead of U.S. Tariffs
India Considers Major Tariff Cuts in Trade Deal with the U.S.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces formation of ''Traders' Welfare Board'', says 'Global Investment Summit' will be held every two years.
Unveiling the Power of MT4 and MT5 A Deep Dive into Their Features and Benefits for Forex Traders
India to Abolish 6% Digital Ad Tax to Ease U.S. Trade Tensions