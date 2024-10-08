Monetary Movements: Musalem Advocates for Cautious Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem has endorsed further interest rate cuts, stressing the need for patience in the current economic climate.

Musalem delivered remarks at a New York University event, highlighting that last month's job market surge may influence the Fed's policy direction. He referred to the recent interest rate cut and his slight optimism on policy outlook compared to his colleagues.

Musalem warned against premature easing and reiterated concerns over potential inflation stickiness that could undermine the Fed's credibility and future economic growth, while acknowledging the upcoming U.S elections' potential impact on economic conditions.

