Left Menu

Monetary Movements: Musalem Advocates for Cautious Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem supports gradual interest rate cuts, emphasizing the need for patience to maintain economic stability. While acknowledging strong recent job data, he remains cautious about inflation risks, advocating for careful policy adjustments in response to changing economic conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 04:01 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 04:01 IST
Monetary Movements: Musalem Advocates for Cautious Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem has endorsed further interest rate cuts, stressing the need for patience in the current economic climate.

Musalem delivered remarks at a New York University event, highlighting that last month's job market surge may influence the Fed's policy direction. He referred to the recent interest rate cut and his slight optimism on policy outlook compared to his colleagues.

Musalem warned against premature easing and reiterated concerns over potential inflation stickiness that could undermine the Fed's credibility and future economic growth, while acknowledging the upcoming U.S elections' potential impact on economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024