Showdown 2024: Trump vs. Harris in Pivotal Presidential Election

Republican former President Donald Trump is set to face Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming U.S. presidential election scheduled for November 5. This election cycle is packed with significant dates leading up to the inauguration in January 2025.

Key events include the potential delay in knowing the election result due to mail-in ballots and the sentencing of Trump in a Manhattan hush money case on November 26. The Electoral College will meet on December 17 to cast their votes, which must be received by December 25.

Congress recently passed the Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act of 2022, introducing stringent measures for challenging election results. On January 6, the Electoral College results will be officially declared, culminating in the inauguration of the elected president and vice president on January 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)