Historic Shift: National Conference-Congress Alliance Takes Lead in J&K Elections
The National Conference-Congress alliance leads with 40 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir elections as the BJP trails with 20 seats. Key political figures, including Omar Abdullah and Ghulam Ahmad Mir, are among those ahead. Counting continues across 28 centers for 90 seats.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:36 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Conference-Congress alliance is making significant headway in the Jammu and Kashmir elections, showing leads in 40 seats, according to early trends.
Election Commission data reveals the PDP leading in two seats in the Union territory, while Independents are ahead in four. The National Conference holds 33 seats, with ally Congress in seven.
Notably, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah and Pradesh Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra are among those leading. Counting for the 90 assembly seats began at 8 am across 28 centers following the three-phase polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Suspends Rebel Leader Chitra Sarwara Ahead of Haryana Elections
BJP Membership Drive Soars to New Heights in Tripura and North Bank Region
Novo Nordisk Under Fire: Congressional Scrutiny on Drug Prices
Mayawati Urges Dalit Leaders to Sever Ties with the Congress
Congress Salutes Anura Kumara Dissanayake's Presidential Victory in Sri Lanka