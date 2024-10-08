Historic Shift: National Conference-Congress Alliance Takes Lead in J&K Elections

The National Conference-Congress alliance is making significant headway in the Jammu and Kashmir elections, showing leads in 40 seats, according to early trends.

Election Commission data reveals the PDP leading in two seats in the Union territory, while Independents are ahead in four. The National Conference holds 33 seats, with ally Congress in seven.

Notably, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah and Pradesh Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra are among those leading. Counting for the 90 assembly seats began at 8 am across 28 centers following the three-phase polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)