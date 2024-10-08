Left Menu

Haryana Election Tensions Mount as Counting Begins Amidst Security Measures

Haryana's Chief Minister visits Kurukshetra as the state prepares for vote counting in assembly elections. With polling finished, BJP candidate Gian Chand Gupta is optimistic despite adverse exit polls. Security is tight, with comprehensive measures in place at counting centers. The results will reveal critical political shifts ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:37 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:37 IST
Haryana Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Ladwa assembly constituency Nayab Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was seen visiting the Saini Samaj Dharamshala in Kurukshetra ahead of the crucial vote counting scheduled for Tuesday. Saini, a candidate from Ladwa, engaged with party workers and supporters, exuding confidence as the state anticipates the election results.

The counting process, beginning at 8 am, follows the October 5 polls for the 90-seat Haryana Assembly. BJP's Panchkula candidate Gian Chand Gupta expressed high hopes for his party's success, drawing faith from favorable outcomes in similar past scenarios despite adverse exit polls. Gupta dismissed any significant threat from AAP, describing their participation as tokenistic.

In preparation for the vote counting, Haryana has established 93 centers in key districts, overseen by Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal. Security is paramount, with 30 companies of Central Armed Police Forces on alert at these facilities, supported by state and district police forces to ensure a seamless process. Comprehensive monitoring via CCTV cameras enhances security measures, aiming to keep the counting process transparent and orderly amidst swirling political forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

