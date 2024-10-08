Left Menu

Haryana Votes: A Tight Race Between Congress and BJP

In Haryana's election, the BJP is catching up to Congress, leading in 31 seats while Congress is ahead in 38. With a voter turnout of 67.90%, exit polls predict a Congress victory. Security is tight as counting progresses, and early trends show a close competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chadigarh | Updated: 08-10-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 10:04 IST
In a heated race in Haryana's assembly elections, the BJP is closing in on Congress, now leading in 31 seats as counting continues. Congress maintains a slight edge with 38 seats in the early trends.

The counting process, which began at 8 am, initially showed Congress with a significant lead, but BJP has since narrowed the gap. Despite exit polls predicting a Congress victory, the BJP remains optimistic about securing a third consecutive term.

Security measures are stringent across 93 counting centers to ensure an orderly conclusion. With key figures like former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda showing strong leads, the final outcome remains uncertain.

Latest News

