Haryana Votes: A Tight Race Between Congress and BJP

In a heated race in Haryana's assembly elections, the BJP is closing in on Congress, now leading in 31 seats as counting continues. Congress maintains a slight edge with 38 seats in the early trends.

The counting process, which began at 8 am, initially showed Congress with a significant lead, but BJP has since narrowed the gap. Despite exit polls predicting a Congress victory, the BJP remains optimistic about securing a third consecutive term.

Security measures are stringent across 93 counting centers to ensure an orderly conclusion. With key figures like former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda showing strong leads, the final outcome remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)