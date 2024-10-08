Left Menu

High-Stakes Tensions: Israeli Strike Eliminates Top Hezbollah Leader

The Israeli military has announced the killing of senior Hezbollah commander Suhail Husseini during a strike on Beirut. The attack marks an escalation in tensions, with Husseini previously managing Hezbollah's military logistics. The situation in the region remains volatile, highlighted by continued conflict in Gaza and Lebanon.

Updated: 08-10-2024 11:28 IST
  • Israel

The Israeli military reported on Tuesday that a senior Hezbollah commander, Suhail Husseini, was killed in a strike on Beirut. This operation comes a day after global demonstrations marked the anniversary of the October 7 attacks.

Suhail Husseini oversaw logistics and finances within Hezbollah, and Israeli sources claim he played a crucial role in the transfer of advanced weaponry from Iran to Hezbollah units. The group has not yet commented on the incident.

Tensions continue to mount as Hezbollah vows to replace its fallen leaders and persists in its rocket attacks amid a broader Israeli offensive in Gaza Ivolving prolonged violence and heavy casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

