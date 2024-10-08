High-Stakes Tensions: Israeli Strike Eliminates Top Hezbollah Leader

The Israeli military reported on Tuesday that a senior Hezbollah commander, Suhail Husseini, was killed in a strike on Beirut. This operation comes a day after global demonstrations marked the anniversary of the October 7 attacks.

Suhail Husseini oversaw logistics and finances within Hezbollah, and Israeli sources claim he played a crucial role in the transfer of advanced weaponry from Iran to Hezbollah units. The group has not yet commented on the incident.

Tensions continue to mount as Hezbollah vows to replace its fallen leaders and persists in its rocket attacks amid a broader Israeli offensive in Gaza Ivolving prolonged violence and heavy casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)