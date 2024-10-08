Haryana Elections: BJP's Yogesh Kumar Takes Lead, Congress Gains Momentum

In an unexpected shift in Haryana's political landscape, BJP's Yogesh Kumar has surged ahead, amassing 26,670 votes, leaving Vinesh Phogat behind by a margin of 1,237 votes as of 11:25 am, following six rounds of counting. The election atmosphere is intensifying, as Yogesh Kumar gains momentum.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Bhupendra Singh Hooda has taken a formidable lead in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi with 29,920 votes, surpassing his rival by 22,182 votes. Similarly, Aditya Surjewala from the Indian National Congress has secured a lead of 2,623 votes with 17,910 votes in total.

Aditya Surjewala maintained a hopeful stance, anticipating a Congress victory despite BJP's current lead in the state. "We've only completed two rounds of counting. In the third round, I'm ahead by 2,600 votes. It's too early to predict results, but Congress will prevail in Haryana," he asserted.

According to the Election Commission, between three to five rounds of counting have concluded in most of the region's 90 constituencies. Currently, the BJP is leading in 28 seats as of 10:15 AM. Notably, in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference and Congress alliance is leading with a majority in 47 seats, based on trends released at 10:15 AM.

These elections are crucial, determining the political futures of numerous key figures, including Tara Chand, Muzaffar Baig, Raman Bhalla, Basharat Bukha, Omar Abdullah, Ravinder Raina, Yousuf Tarigami, among others.

