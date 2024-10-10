Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Confident Ahead of UP By-Elections Amid Seat-Sharing Talks

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expresses confidence in winning all seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh by-elections. While affirming alliance with Congress, he indicates seat-sharing with the INDIA alliance is yet to be finalized. The elections involve key constituencies, with BJP also gearing up for a competitive battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 22:53 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Confident Ahead of UP By-Elections Amid Seat-Sharing Talks
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly by-elections, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has voiced strong confidence in the SP and INDIA alliance securing victories across all contested seats. Despite assertions of unity with Congress, Yadav acknowledged that detailed seat-sharing talks within the INDIA bloc are still pending future discussions.

During a media briefing following his tribute to the late Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh emphasized, "The INDIA alliance remains robust in Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party and Congress will face the upcoming by-elections together." His remarks come amid speculations of discord within the opposition INDIA alliance.

The SP has announced candidates for six electoral seats, including Tej Pratap Yadav in Karhal. However, Congress State Incharge Avinash Pandey has noted a lack of communication on these candidacies, stating all decisions rest with the INDIA alliance's coordination committee. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has assured the BJP's readiness to reclaim and acquire new seats in the by-elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

