Federal Judges Uphold Voter Registration Deadlines Amid Hurricane Disruptions

Two federal judges have refused to extend voting registration deadlines in Florida and Georgia despite hurricanes' impacts. Civil rights groups argued that the storms hindered voters' abilities to register, but judges found arguments lacking specific evidence of individuals unable to register. The decision affects key battleground states.

Updated: 11-10-2024 04:50 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 04:50 IST
Two federal judges have ruled against extending voter registration deadlines in Florida and Georgia for the upcoming Nov. 5 elections, despite the disruptive impacts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Civil rights organizations argued that the storms resulted in hardships, including a death toll exceeding 200 and widespread power outages, which impeded voter registration efforts. However, U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross in Atlanta declined requests from groups including the NAACP and the Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda, citing a lack of concrete evidence from individuals unable to register.

Similarly, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle in Tallahassee denied a petition to extend Florida's voter registration deadline. The decisions underscore the challenging dynamics in pivotal states such as Florida and Georgia, which are crucial in determining the outcome of the upcoming presidential race.

