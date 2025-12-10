Voter Threatens BLO Amidst Voter Registration Row
The Election Commission has filed an FIR against a Kolkata resident for threatening and abusing a Booth Level Officer. The accused, listed as a voter in south Kolkata, allegedly used obscene language when contacted regarding voter forms. Investigators suspect multiple voter card addresses linked to the individual.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission took decisive action on Wednesday by filing an FIR against a Kolkata individual accused of threatening and abusing a Booth Level Officer, according to official sources.
The individual, identified as a voter from an affluent south Kolkata area, currently resides elsewhere with family. The altercation occurred when the officer reached out to him concerning voter-related documentation, prompting allegedly abusive and threatening language from the accused.
Following a formal complaint, the FIR was lodged at Jadavpur Police Station. Authorities are further investigating claims that the individual may possess voter cards linked to several addresses, some possibly outside of Kolkata.
(With inputs from agencies.)
