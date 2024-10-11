Left Menu

Mexico's Judicial Reform Sparks Debate Ahead of Nationwide Judge Elections

Mexican senators passed regulations for a judicial overhaul to elect judges by popular vote, aiming to reduce crime-linked judicial control. Critics argue it misses targeting corruption roots. Pushed by ex-President Obrador, the reform causes investor concerns and awaits further voting in the lower house.

Updated: 11-10-2024 05:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, Mexican senators approved on Thursday regulations that clarify the implementation of a judicial reform allowing for the popular election of judges. This overhaul intends to ensure the judiciary serves citizens rather than crime syndicates; however, critics argue it fails to sufficiently address core corruption issues.

Former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador advocated this reform in the waning days of his presidency. While intending to democratize the judiciary, the reform unsettled investors and strained diplomatic relations. The newly passed regulations now await deliberation and voting in the lower house, where the ruling Morena party holds a sizable majority.

The senate approved the proposal with 81 out of 128 votes. It mandates an extraordinary election by mid-2025 to elect Supreme Court justices, reducing their number from 11 to nine. Additionally, elections will take place for other judicial seats over the coming years, amid accusations from critics that the reform may centralize power without achieving true justice reform.

