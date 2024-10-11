Mexico's Judicial Reform Sparks Debate Ahead of Nationwide Judge Elections

In a significant move, Mexican senators approved on Thursday regulations that clarify the implementation of a judicial reform allowing for the popular election of judges. This overhaul intends to ensure the judiciary serves citizens rather than crime syndicates; however, critics argue it fails to sufficiently address core corruption issues.

Former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador advocated this reform in the waning days of his presidency. While intending to democratize the judiciary, the reform unsettled investors and strained diplomatic relations. The newly passed regulations now await deliberation and voting in the lower house, where the ruling Morena party holds a sizable majority.

The senate approved the proposal with 81 out of 128 votes. It mandates an extraordinary election by mid-2025 to elect Supreme Court justices, reducing their number from 11 to nine. Additionally, elections will take place for other judicial seats over the coming years, amid accusations from critics that the reform may centralize power without achieving true justice reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)