Left Menu

US Headlines: Trump Woos Autoworkers and More

This roundup of US domestic news highlights key events such as Donald Trump's appeal to autoworkers in his election campaign, a tragic mining incident in Colorado, legal developments in New Jersey, and political activities involving Kamala Harris and Barack Obama. It also covers societal impacts of Hurricane Milton and recent ADHD statistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 05:24 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 05:24 IST
US Headlines: Trump Woos Autoworkers and More
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Donald Trump recently proposed making car loan interests tax-deductible while aiming to block Chinese car manufacturers from selling in the US, in a bid to appeal to autoworkers as elections near. He criticized electric vehicles and the United Auto Workers union during his speech in Detroit.

A tragic incident unfolded at a Colorado tourist mine with one dead and 12 trapped underground after an elevator failure. 11 were successfully rescued. Elsewhere, a New Jersey man pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime after vandalizing a Rutgers University Islamic center—an incident linked to Islamophobic motives.

Federal judges in Florida and Georgia declined to extend voter registration post-hurricanes. Barack Obama is rallying support for Kamala Harris among young voters, as polling indicates Harris gaining traction over Donald Trump in suburban areas. Lastly, new studies reveal over 15 million US adults struggle with ADHD, largely untreated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024