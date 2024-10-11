US Headlines: Trump Woos Autoworkers and More

Donald Trump recently proposed making car loan interests tax-deductible while aiming to block Chinese car manufacturers from selling in the US, in a bid to appeal to autoworkers as elections near. He criticized electric vehicles and the United Auto Workers union during his speech in Detroit.

A tragic incident unfolded at a Colorado tourist mine with one dead and 12 trapped underground after an elevator failure. 11 were successfully rescued. Elsewhere, a New Jersey man pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime after vandalizing a Rutgers University Islamic center—an incident linked to Islamophobic motives.

Federal judges in Florida and Georgia declined to extend voter registration post-hurricanes. Barack Obama is rallying support for Kamala Harris among young voters, as polling indicates Harris gaining traction over Donald Trump in suburban areas. Lastly, new studies reveal over 15 million US adults struggle with ADHD, largely untreated.

