Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Former President Barack Obama aimed to energize Democratic voters by rallying support for Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania. Obama adapted his campaign slogan to 'Yes, She Can,' urging change. He criticized Trump while energizing support for Harris, highlighting her historic candidacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pittsburgh | Updated: 11-10-2024 05:44 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 05:44 IST
On Thursday night, former President Barack Obama gathered Democratic supporters at a rally in Pennsylvania, encouraging enthusiasm for Vice President Kamala Harris. The rally aimed to bolster the Democratic presence as the midterm elections approached.

Obama, showcasing his enduring influence, adapted his well-known rallying cry from 'Yes, We Can' to 'Yes, She Can,' in support of Harris, underscoring the historic nature of her candidacy.

The event also served to criticize Republican opposition, highlighting the contrasts between Harris and former President Donald Trump, while seeking to invigorate voter turnout across key battleground states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

