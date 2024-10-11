Security Scuffle: Akhilesh Yadav's Denied Visit to JP Narayan Centre Raises Political Heat

Akhilesh Yadav encountered a governmental barricade as he aimed to commemorate JP Narayan on his birth anniversary at the JP Narayan International Centre. Security concerns, attributed to ongoing construction, were cited by the Lucknow Development Authority to advise against his visit.

Yadav criticized the BJP-led state government for erecting barriers near his residence, hindering party members from reaching the site. The former chief minister claimed that these measures symbolize the ruling party's negativity and alleged attempts to obstruct initiatives for social harmony and historical recognition.

The issue highlights ongoing political friction, as Yadav and his supporters question the motives behind the government's actions at the site, suspecting possible future privatization or modification plans. The situation underscores tensions surrounding democratic practices and historical commemorations in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)