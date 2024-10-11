Putin's Diplomacy in Turkmenistan: A Regional Power Play
President Vladimir Putin visits Turkmenistan for an international conference in Ashgabat. The event will feature discussions with regional leaders, including Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Focus areas include regional diplomacy and Middle East issues.
- Country:
- Russia
President Vladimir Putin has begun his visit to Turkmenistan, where he is set to address an international conference in Ashgabat later today, as indicated by footage released by the Kremlin. This summit is anticipated to draw the presence of several regional leaders.
Upon arriving at the venue, Putin was seen stepping out of his limousine and shaking hands with Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov. Topics of discussion are expected to include regional political issues.
Alongside the main conference, Putin plans to have discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian regarding the Middle East's current political climate, adding layers of diplomatic engagement to his itinerary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Smriti Irani Rallies Support for BJP in Samba Ahead of Phase Three Polling
India Gears Up For Crucial Clash Against Iran in AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers
BJP's Radha Mohan Singh to head Defence committee, Shiv Sena's Shrirang Appa Barne, NCP's Sunil Tatkare to lead Energy, Petroleum panels.
Karnataka Rejects Kasturirangan Report on Western Ghats
Clash Over CISF Aspirants: Bihar and West Bengal in Heated Exchange