Putin's Diplomacy in Turkmenistan: A Regional Power Play

President Vladimir Putin has begun his visit to Turkmenistan, where he is set to address an international conference in Ashgabat later today, as indicated by footage released by the Kremlin. This summit is anticipated to draw the presence of several regional leaders.

Upon arriving at the venue, Putin was seen stepping out of his limousine and shaking hands with Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov. Topics of discussion are expected to include regional political issues.

Alongside the main conference, Putin plans to have discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian regarding the Middle East's current political climate, adding layers of diplomatic engagement to his itinerary.

(With inputs from agencies.)