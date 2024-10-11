Left Menu

Putin Calls for Fair Wealth Redistribution at Turkmenistan Conference

President Vladimir Putin urges for a new world order with fair wealth distribution at a conference in Turkmenistan. Attended by regional leaders, Putin plans talks with Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to address Middle East issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 12:44 IST
Putin Calls for Fair Wealth Redistribution at Turkmenistan Conference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Vladimir Putin emphasized the need for a new world order where wealth is equitably distributed during a conference in Turkmenistan. The remarks were made in the Turkmen capital, Ashgabat, with many regional leaders in attendance.

Putin, arriving in his limousine, greeted Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov before addressing the assembly. The conference focuses on regional cooperation and development.

Moreover, the Kremlin noted that discussions will include the Middle East situation, as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is also expected to join the proceedings for bilateral talks with Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

