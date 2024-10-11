Putin Calls for Fair Wealth Redistribution at Turkmenistan Conference

President Vladimir Putin emphasized the need for a new world order where wealth is equitably distributed during a conference in Turkmenistan. The remarks were made in the Turkmen capital, Ashgabat, with many regional leaders in attendance.

Putin, arriving in his limousine, greeted Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov before addressing the assembly. The conference focuses on regional cooperation and development.

Moreover, the Kremlin noted that discussions will include the Middle East situation, as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is also expected to join the proceedings for bilateral talks with Putin.

