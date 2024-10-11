Political Upset: Harinder Singh's Triumph in Haryana Elections

Harinder Singh resigned from a secure government position to join the BJP and contest in the Haryana assembly elections, emerging victorious over Congress leader Udai Bhan in Hodal. Confident post his ticket confirmation, Singh claimed victory by a margin of 2,595 votes, highlighting a significant political shift.

Singh, backed by Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar, intends to drive development in his constituency bordering Uttar Pradesh. He emphasized focusing on establishing factories to create employment opportunities for locals. The BJP, replacing Jagdish Nayar with Singh, witnessed its best-ever election performance in Haryana.

Meanwhile, INLD's Aditya Devi Lal, narrowly won by 610 votes in Dabwali, plans to combat the drug menace and enhance youth employment. Representing the constituency, he acknowledges the support of his party president O P Chautala, while BJP's Devender Attri triumphed in Uchana Kalan by a mere 32 votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)