Political Upset: Harinder Singh's Triumph in Haryana Elections

Harinder Singh, once a government employee, captured the Hodal assembly seat, defeating Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan. His win was amid BJP's strong performance, securing 48 seats. Singh aims to boost employment by inviting factories. Aditya Devi Lal, victorious in Dabwali, is prioritizing drug menace eradication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-10-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 19:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Harinder Singh resigned from a secure government position to join the BJP and contest in the Haryana assembly elections, emerging victorious over Congress leader Udai Bhan in Hodal. Confident post his ticket confirmation, Singh claimed victory by a margin of 2,595 votes, highlighting a significant political shift.

Singh, backed by Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar, intends to drive development in his constituency bordering Uttar Pradesh. He emphasized focusing on establishing factories to create employment opportunities for locals. The BJP, replacing Jagdish Nayar with Singh, witnessed its best-ever election performance in Haryana.

Meanwhile, INLD's Aditya Devi Lal, narrowly won by 610 votes in Dabwali, plans to combat the drug menace and enhance youth employment. Representing the constituency, he acknowledges the support of his party president O P Chautala, while BJP's Devender Attri triumphed in Uchana Kalan by a mere 32 votes.

