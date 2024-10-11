Ajit Pawar Dispels Rumors Amid Seat-Sharing Talks

Left Menu

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar addressed rumors about his early exit from a state cabinet meeting, asserting all is well within the Mahayuti alliance. He remained non-committal about contesting from Baramati and clarified his support for cabinet decisions despite missing financially significant decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:15 IST
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, attempted to dispel growing speculation over his early departure from a recent state cabinet meeting, asserting that the ruling Mahayuti alliance remains stable. Addressing a press conference after welcoming actor Sayaji Shinde to the Nationalist Congress Party, Pawar did not confirm whether he would contest from the Baramati assembly seat, stating the decision would be finalized post seat-sharing agreements.

Pawar clarified he left the meeting early to attend a scheduled program in Ahmedpur, Marathwada region. He assured that all cabinet decisions taken had his endorsement. Pawar's absence during crucial financial decisions raised questions, given his role as Finance Minister. Thirty-eight significant decisions with major financial implications were approved in his absence.

Addressing further speculation, Pawar reiterated there are no disputes within the state cabinet and suggested ongoing seat-sharing discussions among Mahayuti partners were progressing smoothly. He refrained from offering clarity on the Baramati seat candidacy while highlighting recent setbacks in this constituency. Pawar announced that actor Sayaji Shinde would be a key campaign figure in the upcoming elections, hinting at more NCP newcomers in the future.

