Omar Abdullah Leads NC-Congress Coalition in J&K: A New Era Begins
Omar Abdullah, chief minister-designate, has initiated proceedings to form a new government in Jammu and Kashmir. Supported by Congress and other coalition partners, Abdullah has requested the Lieutenant Governor to quickly arrange for the oath-taking ceremony. The coalition currently has a majority, including support from Independents.
Omar Abdullah, the newly appointed chief minister-designate of Jammu and Kashmir, is moving forward with plans to establish a coalition government. He met with the Union Territory's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, to submit letters of support from allied parties.
The National Conference (NC), led by Abdullah, has formed an alliance with Congress, which has extended its backing to facilitate Abdullah's second term as chief minister. The alliance is further strengthened by the support of four Independents and the lone AAP MLA.
Abdullah has asked the Lieutenant Governor to expedite procedures to enable the prompt swearing-in of the new government. The expected date for the oath ceremony is Wednesday, contingent on the completion of administrative processes involving the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Home Ministry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
