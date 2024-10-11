Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Leads NC-Congress Coalition in J&K: A New Era Begins

Omar Abdullah, chief minister-designate, has initiated proceedings to form a new government in Jammu and Kashmir. Supported by Congress and other coalition partners, Abdullah has requested the Lieutenant Governor to quickly arrange for the oath-taking ceremony. The coalition currently has a majority, including support from Independents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:40 IST
Omar Abdullah Leads NC-Congress Coalition in J&K: A New Era Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Omar Abdullah, the newly appointed chief minister-designate of Jammu and Kashmir, is moving forward with plans to establish a coalition government. He met with the Union Territory's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, to submit letters of support from allied parties.

The National Conference (NC), led by Abdullah, has formed an alliance with Congress, which has extended its backing to facilitate Abdullah's second term as chief minister. The alliance is further strengthened by the support of four Independents and the lone AAP MLA.

Abdullah has asked the Lieutenant Governor to expedite procedures to enable the prompt swearing-in of the new government. The expected date for the oath ceremony is Wednesday, contingent on the completion of administrative processes involving the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Home Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024