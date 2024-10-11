Akhilesh Yadav Defies Security Warning to Honor Jayaprakash Narayan

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, openly defied security advisories on Friday by garlanding the bust of renowned socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan. The event took place outside Yadav's Lucknow residence amid a gathering of party supporters, marking the late leader's birth anniversary.

The JP International Centre, once a flagship project under Yadav's governance, has become a focal point of political dispute. The centre is currently under scrutiny by the ruling BJP over alleged financial irregularities.

Yadav appealed to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to reconsider his support for the NDA, accusing the BJP of hindering homage to Jayaprakash Narayan. He shared videos online lambasting the government's negative stance and the barricades erected to prevent the tribute.

(With inputs from agencies.)