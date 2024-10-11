Maharashtra Alliance: The Power Play Unfolds
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut announced that the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has finalized the seat-sharing formula for 210 out of 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra. The alliance includes Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP. Raut criticized BJP's Haryana victory, questioning the integrity of EVMs.
- Country:
- India
The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra has reached a consensus on the distribution of 210 of the 288 assembly seats, according to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. The coalition, which includes the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Congress, and Sharad Pawar's NCP, is preparing to announce the finalized list soon.
Despite internal meetings and negotiations, the partnership has maintained a cohesive strategy, underscoring their unified stance against their primary opposition, the BJP. Raut confirmed that discussions have been concluded, reflecting the readiness of the alliance to move forward with their political agenda in the state.
Criticizing the BJP's approach in the Haryana polls, Raut challenged the party to disclose their own electoral formula while addressing concerns over EVM tampering raised by Congress, especially after a narrow defeat by a margin of only 0.6 percent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Shiv Sena
- UBT
- Sanjay Raut
- Opposition
- Maha Vikas Aghadi
- Congress
- NCP
- EVM
- BJP
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition
Congress Intensifies Assault on BJP Government in Haryana Ahead of Polls
Ajay Sadhotra Confident of Congress-NC Government in Jammu and Kashmir, Criticizes BJP
BJP Accuses NC-Congress Alliance of Separatist Tone Amid J-K Elections
Congress Chairs Four Key Committees for 2024-2025 Parliamentary Session