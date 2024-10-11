Maharashtra Alliance: The Power Play Unfolds

The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra has reached a consensus on the distribution of 210 of the 288 assembly seats, according to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. The coalition, which includes the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Congress, and Sharad Pawar's NCP, is preparing to announce the finalized list soon.

Despite internal meetings and negotiations, the partnership has maintained a cohesive strategy, underscoring their unified stance against their primary opposition, the BJP. Raut confirmed that discussions have been concluded, reflecting the readiness of the alliance to move forward with their political agenda in the state.

Criticizing the BJP's approach in the Haryana polls, Raut challenged the party to disclose their own electoral formula while addressing concerns over EVM tampering raised by Congress, especially after a narrow defeat by a margin of only 0.6 percent.

(With inputs from agencies.)