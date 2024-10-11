Legal Battles Over Overseas Voting Shake Key U.S. States

In a series of legal battles over overseas voting, Republicans are targeting key battleground states, including Michigan, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, claiming that state election laws allow illegal voting. The lawsuits align with Donald Trump's campaign efforts to court Americans living abroad as he faces Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race.

The Republican National Committee has filed lawsuits arguing that U.S. citizens who have never lived in specific states should not be permitted to vote there, a move aimed at ensuring election integrity. However, Democrats and legal experts accuse Republicans of sowing doubt in the electoral process.

As these cases progress, with a hearing set for next week, early voting has already begun. The outcome of these lawsuits could affect voter confidence and the legitimacy of the upcoming elections, set in states that remain pivotal in determining the next president of the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)