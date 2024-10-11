Omar Abdullah Aims to Form Government in J&K Amid Coalition Support

On Friday evening, Omar Abdullah, Vice President of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, announced his intention to form the government in the territory. Abdullah presented letters of support from various political entities, including Congress, CPM, AAP, and several independents, to LG Manoj Sinha.

After meeting with LG Sinha, Abdullah indicated that the tentative timeline for the swearing-in ceremony could be Tuesday or Wednesday of the following week. He explained that the necessary paperwork could require 2-3 days, as it must be sent to the Rashtrapati Bhawan and the Home Ministry under the current central rule.

The coalition, comprising the National Conference and the Congress, secured a majority in the recent assembly polls by winning 48 out of 90 seats. This will be the first elected government in the region after the revocation of Article 370 and its bifurcation into two union territories. Abdullah assured that Jammu region would receive attention and emphasized the need for dialogue to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

(With inputs from agencies.)