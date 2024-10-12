Left Menu

U.S. Expands Sanctions on Iran Amidst Rising Tensions

The United States has increased sanctions on Iran's petroleum and petrochemical sectors in response to Iran's missile attack on Israel. This move aims to hinder Iran's ability to fund its nuclear and missile programs, while Gulf states urge restraint to prevent escalating regional tensions.

Updated: 12-10-2024 00:30 IST
U.S. Expands Sanctions on Iran Amidst Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has heightened its sanctions on Iran, particularly targeting its petroleum and petrochemical sectors following Iran's missile attack on Israel, according to the Treasury Department.

The recent move further applies financial pressure on Iran, aiming to restrict the regime's ability to accumulate energy revenues that could destabilize the region and threaten U.S. allies. Israel has vowed to retaliate for Iran's October 1st missile strike, conducted in response to Israeli operations in Lebanon and Gaza and the assassination of a Hamas leader in Iran.

The enhanced U.S. sanctions incorporate the petroleum and petrochemical sectors under an executive order targeting crucial facets of Iran's economy, effectively denying financial resources to support its nuclear and missile ambitions. President Biden has advocated for alternate actions instead of targeting Iran's oil fields, with Gulf states urging the U.S. to deter Israeli attacks on these sites due to fears of regional backlash. Additionally, the Treasury has sanctioned entities and vessels linked to the National Iranian Oil Company, while the State Department is focusing on disrupting funds for Iran's defense and terrorist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

