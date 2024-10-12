Justice Department Challenges Virginia's Voter Purge

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Virginia on Friday, accusing the state of violating federal laws by attempting to purge voters from the rolls within 90 days before an election.

Governor Glenn Youngkin's executive order mandates daily updates to the voter list, removing non-citizens who fail to verify their citizenship through the DMV. This action risks disenfranchising eligible voters just ahead of the November election, according to the Justice Department.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke stated that this approach jeopardizes the right to vote and causes confusion within the electorate. The Justice Department aims to secure an injunction to protect voters' rights and prevent similar actions in the future.

In response, Youngkin deemed the lawsuit politically motivated, asserting his intention to defend the state's actions as legally necessary with the Attorney General's support. Amid a broader Republican push against non-citizen voting, this lawsuit highlights the tensions around voter registration laws.

