Left Menu

Justice Department Challenges Virginia's Voter Purge

The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Virginia over voter roll removals within 90 days of an election. This lawsuit is in response to an executive order by Governor Glenn Youngkin. The Justice Department seeks to stop potential voter disenfranchisement and restore voting rights for affected citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 03:57 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 03:57 IST
Justice Department Challenges Virginia's Voter Purge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Virginia on Friday, accusing the state of violating federal laws by attempting to purge voters from the rolls within 90 days before an election.

Governor Glenn Youngkin's executive order mandates daily updates to the voter list, removing non-citizens who fail to verify their citizenship through the DMV. This action risks disenfranchising eligible voters just ahead of the November election, according to the Justice Department.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke stated that this approach jeopardizes the right to vote and causes confusion within the electorate. The Justice Department aims to secure an injunction to protect voters' rights and prevent similar actions in the future.

In response, Youngkin deemed the lawsuit politically motivated, asserting his intention to defend the state's actions as legally necessary with the Attorney General's support. Amid a broader Republican push against non-citizen voting, this lawsuit highlights the tensions around voter registration laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024