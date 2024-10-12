Left Menu

BJP's Victory in Haryana: Congress Labeled 'Parasite Party'

The BJP accused the Congress of being a 'parasite party' following the Haryana election results. AIMIM Chief Owaisi urged Congress to align with other opposition parties to defeat BJP. Meanwhile, BJP officials criticized Owaisi's strategy, attributing communal politics to Congress and its allies.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Targeting Congress following the Haryana election results, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the party for its recent remarks by AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, calling Congress a "parasite party." Poonawalla opined that while Congress faces BJP independently, it collapses, citing poor performance in states like Jammu, Haryana, and Gujarat.

In an online video, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi advised Congress to unite with opposition parties to beat the BJP. Owaisi insisted that defeating Prime Minister Modi requires collective opposition, criticizing Congress for failing to manage this on their own.

Reacting to Owaisi's stance, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Owaisi and Congress of stoking communal fears among voters, particularly within the Muslim community. Bhandari claimed this strategy was evident in their alliance with the INDI coalition, intending to win votes through fear-mongering.

The BJP secured a decisive victory in Haryana's legislative assembly, capturing 48 of 90 seats, while Congress struggled to leverage the BJP's decade-long anti-incumbency factor, securing only 37 seats. Smaller parties and independents accounted for the remaining seats, with INLD winning two.

