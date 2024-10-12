BJP Criticizes Congress Over Haryana Election Results Amid Owaisi's Remarks

In a sharp critique of Congress following the Haryana election results, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday labeled the party a "parasite party". He stated that various parties like TMC, SP, and Owaisi's AIMIM have been dismissive of Congress, suggesting it can't challenge BJP effectively on its own.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in a video posted on X, advised Congress to unite all opposition forces to combat BJP's dominance. He highlighted the need for collective action, warning Congress that individual efforts would be insufficient to defeat Prime Minister Modi, evident from BJP's victory in Haryana.

Reacting to Owaisi's remarks, another BJP spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, claimed Owaisi's association with Congress and the INDI Alliance aimed at fear-mongering within the Muslim community. He criticized these opposition strategies, underscoring BJP's commitment to development, as proven by their triumph in securing 48 out of 90 seats in the Haryana assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)