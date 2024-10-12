Kamala Harris: Fit for the White House

Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, released a health report on Saturday, aiming to highlight her fitness for high office. The report, penned by her physician Dr. Joshua Simmons, declares Harris in good health, maintaining a healthy lifestyle through diet and regular physical activity.

The release is part of a campaign strategy to contrast Harris's transparency and vitality with her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, 78, who has not made his health records public. Simmons's letter assures voters that Harris, 59, has the resilience required for presidential duties.

Her campaign targets Trump's age and mental agility, seeking to highlight her youthful vigor. The White House previously reported Trump in overall good health but suggested weight loss and exercise. Harris's allergies, managed by medication and immunotherapy, alongside preventive health practices, underscore her readiness for office.

(With inputs from agencies.)