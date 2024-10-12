Left Menu

Kamala Harris: Fit for the White House

Vice President Kamala Harris released a health report declaring her in good health and ready for presidency, contrasting with her opponent Donald Trump's lack of transparency. Harris's campaign aims to showcase her youth and mental acuity against Trump's age and history, hoping to sway undecided voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 19:03 IST
Kamala Harris: Fit for the White House
Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, released a health report on Saturday, aiming to highlight her fitness for high office. The report, penned by her physician Dr. Joshua Simmons, declares Harris in good health, maintaining a healthy lifestyle through diet and regular physical activity.

The release is part of a campaign strategy to contrast Harris's transparency and vitality with her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, 78, who has not made his health records public. Simmons's letter assures voters that Harris, 59, has the resilience required for presidential duties.

Her campaign targets Trump's age and mental agility, seeking to highlight her youthful vigor. The White House previously reported Trump in overall good health but suggested weight loss and exercise. Harris's allergies, managed by medication and immunotherapy, alongside preventive health practices, underscore her readiness for office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024