Haryana Poll Verdict: A Response to Ram Temple Critics

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments on the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration. The BJP secured victory in Haryana, seen as a counter to Gandhi's remarks. Yadav emphasized national unity under Prime Minister Modi despite previous government obstacles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 12-10-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 21:34 IST
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, criticized those who undermined the significance of the Ram Temple's idol consecration in Ayodhya, particularly Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP's recent electoral success in Haryana is perceived as a voter rebuttal to Gandhi's remarks during a rally. Yadav underscored the unity of communities following the temple's construction, achieved despite challenges from the previous government.

Highlighting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yadav emphasized national progress and condemned divisions incited over religious tensions. He participated in Vijayadashami festivities, marking a vibrant political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

