Haryana Poll Verdict: A Response to Ram Temple Critics

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, criticized those who undermined the significance of the Ram Temple's idol consecration in Ayodhya, particularly Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP's recent electoral success in Haryana is perceived as a voter rebuttal to Gandhi's remarks during a rally. Yadav underscored the unity of communities following the temple's construction, achieved despite challenges from the previous government.

Highlighting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yadav emphasized national progress and condemned divisions incited over religious tensions. He participated in Vijayadashami festivities, marking a vibrant political landscape.

