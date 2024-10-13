Left Menu

Kamala Harris Calls for Transparency in Presidential Health Records

Kamala Harris, Democratic presidential candidate, criticized Donald Trump for not releasing his health records, citing a lack of transparency. Harris released a letter from her own doctor attesting to her good health and fitness for office.

Updated: 13-10-2024 02:25 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 02:25 IST
In a bold move on Saturday, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris challenged her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, over his lack of transparency regarding health records.

Harris accused Trump of withholding important personal health information from the public as part of his campaign strategy. On the same day, she took a significant step by releasing her own medical records.

The letter from Harris's doctor confirmed her good health, positioning her as a candidate ready to serve in high office while highlighting the issue of accountability among presidential contenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

