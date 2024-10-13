Kamala Harris Calls for Transparency in Presidential Health Records

In a bold move on Saturday, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris challenged her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, over his lack of transparency regarding health records.

Harris accused Trump of withholding important personal health information from the public as part of his campaign strategy. On the same day, she took a significant step by releasing her own medical records.

The letter from Harris's doctor confirmed her good health, positioning her as a candidate ready to serve in high office while highlighting the issue of accountability among presidential contenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)