Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba's Diplomatic Plans

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba plans to visit the U.S. and meet the president-elect before the January inauguration. Ishiba considers it vital to establish relations with the new U.S. leader. He may also include U.S. visits in his November international itinerary, which includes APEC and G20 summits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 13-10-2024 04:30 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 04:30 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has expressed his intention to visit the United States to meet with the president-elect before the January inauguration, according to the Yomiuri newspaper.

Ishiba highlighted the importance of establishing a relationship with the incoming U.S. leader, emphasizing the significance of this diplomatic move given Japan's status as a U.S. ally.

The Prime Minister may also incorporate a U.S. visit into his November travel schedule, which includes attending the APEC summit in Peru and the G20 summit in Brazil. The U.S. election, between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, is slated for November 5.

