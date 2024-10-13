Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba's Diplomatic Plans

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has expressed his intention to visit the United States to meet with the president-elect before the January inauguration, according to the Yomiuri newspaper.

Ishiba highlighted the importance of establishing a relationship with the incoming U.S. leader, emphasizing the significance of this diplomatic move given Japan's status as a U.S. ally.

The Prime Minister may also incorporate a U.S. visit into his November travel schedule, which includes attending the APEC summit in Peru and the G20 summit in Brazil. The U.S. election, between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, is slated for November 5.

