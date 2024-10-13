Politically Charged Assassination of Mumbai Leader

In a shocking political assassination, former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique was gunned down by three assailants in Mumbai. Law enforcement officials are investigating the case from various angles, including potential contract killing, business rivalry, and threats over a slum rehabilitation project.

The late NCP leader, known for representing the Bandra (West) constituency, was shot near his MLA son's office after which he was rushed to Lilavati Hospital. Despite medical efforts, Siddique was declared dead due to severe gunshot wounds.

Officials reported that the shooters took advantage of firecracker noise during a nearby Durga visarjan procession to mask their attack. Two suspects have been detained, with a third still at large, as authorities continue their probe into the unsettling incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)