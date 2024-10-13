Shockwaves Across India: NCP Leader Baba Siddique's Tragic Murder
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reacts to the shocking murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai. Former Maharashtra Minister Siddique was shot by three men, two of whom have been arrested. Siddique succumbed to his injuries, sparking nationwide outrage and condemnation.
The political landscape of India has been jolted by the brutal murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, which took place in Mumbai on Saturday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed shock and condemned the violence, asserting that such acts have no place in civil society.
Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra Minister and ex-Congressman, was tragically shot by three attackers. Despite being rushed to Lilavati Hospital, the 66-year-old leader succumbed to his injuries, prompting widespread condemnation and a call for justice.
Two of the assailants have been arrested, but the incident leaves a scar on the political fraternity, as leaders extend condolences to Siddique's bereaved family and party colleagues, mourning his untimely demise.
