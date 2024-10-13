Maharashtra's 'Gaddarancha Panchnama': Opposition's Fiery Accusations

The opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has launched a political salvo against the ruling Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra.

They released a document termed 'gaddarancha panchnama' accusing the government of betraying state interests in favor of Gujarat, especially in lucrative mega projects.

The MVA leveled charges of corruption involving the statue of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj and condemned the ruling bloc for rising crime against women and promoting socio-communal tensions.

