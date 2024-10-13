Maharashtra's 'Gaddarancha Panchnama': Opposition's Fiery Accusations
The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) released the 'gaddarancha panchnama' document accusing the Eknath Shinde government of betraying Maharashtra by favoring Gujarat in mega projects, corruption in various sectors, driving industries away, and inciting communal tensions. The MVA urges a voter pushback in the upcoming assembly polls.
The opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has launched a political salvo against the ruling Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra.
They released a document termed 'gaddarancha panchnama' accusing the government of betraying state interests in favor of Gujarat, especially in lucrative mega projects.
The MVA leveled charges of corruption involving the statue of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj and condemned the ruling bloc for rising crime against women and promoting socio-communal tensions.
