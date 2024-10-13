Political Tempests: The Fallout from Maharashtra's High-Profile Murder

The murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique has ignited a political storm in Maharashtra, with Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi condemning the Eknath Shinde-led government. Pratapgarhi criticized the incident not just as a political issue but as a severe lapse in law and order, questioning the safety of citizens in the state.

Pratapgarhi highlighted Siddique's high-profile status and recent security concerns, emphasizing Congress's support for Siddique's family. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar urged against politicizing the tragedy, contending this is a time for justice rather than political gain.

Maharashtra's response includes full state honours for Siddique, acknowledging his service as a government minister. The Mumbai Crime Branch has registered the case under various legal sections. The state's focus remains on accountability, with a commitment to seeing justice served.

(With inputs from agencies.)