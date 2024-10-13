Left Menu

Political Tempests: The Fallout from Maharashtra's High-Profile Murder

Maharashtra grapples with turmoil following the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Congress criticizes the state's law and order situation, demanding answers from the government, while Deputy CM Ajit Pawar appeals for justice over politicization. The case has been filed under multiple legal sections, with full state honours announced for Siddique.

The murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique has ignited a political storm in Maharashtra, with Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi condemning the Eknath Shinde-led government. Pratapgarhi criticized the incident not just as a political issue but as a severe lapse in law and order, questioning the safety of citizens in the state.

Pratapgarhi highlighted Siddique's high-profile status and recent security concerns, emphasizing Congress's support for Siddique's family. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar urged against politicizing the tragedy, contending this is a time for justice rather than political gain.

Maharashtra's response includes full state honours for Siddique, acknowledging his service as a government minister. The Mumbai Crime Branch has registered the case under various legal sections. The state's focus remains on accountability, with a commitment to seeing justice served.

