Political Shockwaves: The Tragic Assassination of Baba Siddique in Mumbai

Baba Siddique, a Nationalist Congress Party leader in Mumbai, was murdered on Saturday. This incident has sparked significant political controversy with the Congress party blaming the Maharashtra government for a law and order collapse. Police investigations are underway to bring the culprits to justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 20:07 IST
The murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai has led to intense political debate and turmoil. Opposition parties, notably the Congress, have criticized the Maharashtra government, alleging a collapse of law and order just ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

Sixty-six-year-old Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister who recently joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, was shot dead by assailants outside his son's MLA office in Bandra. Police have detained two suspects so far, while investigations continue into the motives behind the assassination.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis face calls for accountability and thorough investigations. In the aftermath of the killing, political leaders across the spectrum, including Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar, have expressed their shock and emphasized the need for justice.

