Left Menu

Political Crossfire in Maharashtra: BJP Accuses Congress, MVA Slams State Government

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticizes Congress for using Muslims as a vote bank, while BJP claims to rectify past misdeeds. Simultaneously, Maha Vikas Aghadi lashes out at the Maharashtra government regarding law and order, accusing them of corruption. Political dynamics heat up ahead of Maharashtra elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 22:11 IST
Political Crossfire in Maharashtra: BJP Accuses Congress, MVA Slams State Government
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of the Congress party, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday accused them of exploiting Muslims as a vote bank and asserted that the BJP is striving to amend the perceived blunders committed by Congress. Rijiju stated, "Congress has prioritized Muslims for electoral gains. We aim to rectify their mistakes. We're pushing forward to support economically disadvantaged castes in Maharashtra, establishing constitution-building frameworks in every district." Addressing a press conference in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Rijiju also alleged that Congress attempted to dismantle the Constitution, particularly during the Emergency.

Simultaneously, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) launched a counter-attack on the Maharashtra government, heavily criticizing its handling of law and order, alleging corruption and unfulfilled promises. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray declared that the MVA would reveal their chief ministerial candidate after the Mahayuti's announcement. "BJP's situation is dire, forcing them to contest under dubious leadership," Thackeray stated.

The political landscape is tense as Mahayuti, comprising BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), faces off against the MVA coalition of Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT, and NCP-SP (Sharad Pawar's faction). Criticism emerged over the NCP leader Baba Siddiqui's murder, with Thackeray suggesting possible misconduct by the Shinde government. With assembly elections expected later this year, the political clash in Maharashtra is intensifying.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024