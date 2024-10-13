Political Crossfire in Maharashtra: BJP Accuses Congress, MVA Slams State Government

In a sharp critique of the Congress party, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday accused them of exploiting Muslims as a vote bank and asserted that the BJP is striving to amend the perceived blunders committed by Congress. Rijiju stated, "Congress has prioritized Muslims for electoral gains. We aim to rectify their mistakes. We're pushing forward to support economically disadvantaged castes in Maharashtra, establishing constitution-building frameworks in every district." Addressing a press conference in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Rijiju also alleged that Congress attempted to dismantle the Constitution, particularly during the Emergency.

Simultaneously, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) launched a counter-attack on the Maharashtra government, heavily criticizing its handling of law and order, alleging corruption and unfulfilled promises. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray declared that the MVA would reveal their chief ministerial candidate after the Mahayuti's announcement. "BJP's situation is dire, forcing them to contest under dubious leadership," Thackeray stated.

The political landscape is tense as Mahayuti, comprising BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), faces off against the MVA coalition of Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT, and NCP-SP (Sharad Pawar's faction). Criticism emerged over the NCP leader Baba Siddiqui's murder, with Thackeray suggesting possible misconduct by the Shinde government. With assembly elections expected later this year, the political clash in Maharashtra is intensifying.

(With inputs from agencies.)