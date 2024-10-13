Iceland's PM Calls for Elections Amid Coalition Breakup

Iceland's political landscape took a dramatic turn as Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson declared the end of the ruling coalition, setting the stage for elections on November 30. Public broadcaster RUV reported the development, highlighting growing rifts within the coalition over key issues such as asylum policies and energy efficiency.

During a press conference, Benediktsson pointed to escalating disagreements between the government's three parties—Independence Party, Progressive Party, and Left Greens—as the catalyst for the decision. He announced plans to meet with President Halla Tomasdottir to discuss the dissolution of parliament further.

The political upheaval comes amid economic strain, exacerbated by recent volcanic eruptions that have displaced thousands, amplifying the pressure on an already volatile economy affected by high inflation and rising interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)