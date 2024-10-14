Conservative Coalition Surpasses Labor as Albanese's Ratings Drop

In a significant political development, Australia's conservative opposition coalition has taken the lead over the Labor government for the first time since the 2022 elections, revealed a Newspoll conducted for The Australian newspaper.

Under Australia's preferential voting system, the Liberal-National coalition now narrowly leads with 51-49 compared to Labor. Despite unchanged primary vote support, a minor shifts in voter preferences has provided the coalition a slim edge.

The poll forecasts a hung parliament, indicating that the opposition's lead is insufficient to secure power. Notably, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's approval ratings have hit a new low, adding pressure as a national election approaches.

